Suspect in Austin shooting was dressed as Santa Claus

AUSTIN, Texas -- The suspect in an early morning shooting at a Halloween party in Austin was dressed as Santa Claus when the incident unfolded, police said, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV reports.

Police were called to an Austin neighborhood at 6:12 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of multiple people being shot. The incident left four people injured, including two who were critically wounded.

The shooter was described as a white male. He was taken into custody without incident, Austin Police Department Det. Lee Knouse said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said three of the victims were hospitalized. A female victim suffered life-threatening injuries, a male victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and another female suffered serious injuries, according to officials.

A fourth victim refused transport to a local hospital, Knouse said during a press conference.

Police believe there was one shooter and said they don't believe the public is threatened. Knouse said specifics regarding charges against the suspect couldn't be discussed at this time.