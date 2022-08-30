93-year-old woman dead, two care home facility residents hospitalized after ingesting "toxic chemicals," police say

A 93-year-old woman was killed and two other residents of a care home facility in northern California were hospitalized this weekend after ingesting "toxic chemicals," local police said Monday. It's not yet clear why the residents ingested the chemicals, and an investigation is underway.

The San Mateo Police Department said officers responded to the Atria Hillside care home facility on Sunday night on a report of a woman being poisoned. Authorities learned three residents were hospitalized after "ingesting toxic chemicals," and one later died, the department said.

Police did not say what the chemicals were or why the residents ingested them.

The police department said its investigating the incident alongside the California Department of Social Services Ombudsman, and noted that Atria Hillsdale is cooperating with the investigation.

CBS News could not immediately reach Atria Hillsdale for comment. Local station KRON-TV said Atria Senior Living confirmed to them in a statement that the three residents were hospitalized after "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice," but CBS News could not independently verify that statement.

The statement also reportedly said that the employees involved in the incident have been suspended pending an internal investigation.