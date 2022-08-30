Poisoning with dishwashing soap at San Mateo care facility leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

SAN MATEO -- Police in San Mateo have initiated a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal poisoning of a care home facility resident with dishwashing soap that also hospitalized two other residents.

On Sunday at approximately 8:10 p.m., a San Mateo Police Department patrol officer was dispatched after the department received a report of a female being poisoned at the Atria Hillsdale care home facility located in San Mateo. Police began a comprehensive investigation and learned three home care residents were hospitalized after ingesting toxic chemicals.

Police said one of the three residents, a 93-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The other two remain hospitalized. Police did not provide any information on their condition. Detectives are actively investigating this case jointly with the California Department of Social Services Ombudsman. Police said Atria Hillsdale is cooperating with this investigation.

Atria Hillsdale issued the below statement to KPIX, confirming that the three residents drank dishwashing liquid after it was served to them as a beverage. The statement did not provide details on how that had happened.

"We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice. We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family.

When this occurred, our staff immediately contacted authorities, and the residents were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. We are conducting our own internal investigation, and the employees involved have been suspended until this investigation concludes. We will continue working with the police and Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident, after which we will take additional actions as needed. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times. Out of respect for the people involved, we cannot comment further."

This is an ongoing police investigation and additional details will be provided as they become available. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Segregant Detective Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.