ASPCA pet insurance review 2023

Pet insurance provides a financial safety net for pet owners, giving them peace of mind that their furry family members can get the veterinary care they need if they suffer an injury or a sudden health issue. With veterinary costs on the rise, investing in pet insurance can be a wise option if the monthly premiums align with your budget. If your pet unexpectedly requires expensive veterinary treatment, a pet insurance policy may subsidize some or all of the costs.

If you're considering pet insurance, ASPCA is a reputable provider that offers a wide variety of coverage options, including policies for horses. The company offers illness and injury coverage and preventative care insurance. Let's dive deeper to review ASPCA's pet insurance options, costs, benefits and downsides. Start by getting a free pet insurance quote from ASPCA here now.

Overview of ASPCA pet insurance

ASPCA's acronym derives from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with insurance policies underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. Policies are administered by PTZ Insurance Agency.

ASPCA offers its Complete Coverage Plan, which covers injuries from accidents—like broken bones and torn ligaments—and illnesses ranging from minor to severe. Coverage also includes dental issues, hereditary conditions, behavioral issues and alternative therapies.

ASPCA offers an accident-only plan with lower premiums and a preventative care option that offers cash back for spaying, neutering, annual check-ups, dental cleanings and more.

How much does ASPCA pet insurance cost?

ASPCA doesn't list its baseline prices for policies on its website, presumably because premiums vary by age, breed, coverage plan and even where you live. Here are some general pricing guidelines to keep in mind when receiving quotes for pet insurance:

Generally, younger pets less expensive

Mixed breeds are cheaper to insure

Insuring smaller pets is typically less expensive since larger breeds often need more medication during vet visits, and due to their potentially shorter lifespan and health expectancy, they may need more veterinary attention as they age.

You can change your monthly premium by adjusting your deductible, benefit amount and reimbursement percentage. By altering your coverage this way, you can devise a policy that meets your needs and fits within your budget.

Like most pet insurance companies, you'll pay your veterinary bill out of pocket before submitting a claim to your pet insurer. Then, depending on your policy, your insurer will issue you a reimbursement, up to 90%, with ASPCA.

ASPCA pet insurance vs. the competition

While ASPCA doesn't list prices on its website, here's a sample quote to give you a general idea of how the pet insurance company stacks up against its competitors.



ASPCA Lemonade Spot Cost* $64.46 per month $39 per month $92.21 Annual deductible options $100, $200, $500 $100, $250, $500 $100 to $1,000 Reimbursement percentage 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% Annual Coverage amounts $2,500, $4000, $7,000, $10,000 $5,000 to $100,000 $2,500 to unlimited

*Quotes are for a 5-year-old mixed dog, medium weight, in good health in Boulder, Colorado. Coverage options include a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement percentage and the maximum coverage amount for each provider.

ASPCA's monthly premium is competitively priced, neither the cheapest nor the most expensive policy. Spot's premium cost is substantially higher than either ASPCA or Lemonade, but it also provides unlimited coverage. Lemonade offers the best value, with the least expensive policy, while still offering a substantial $100,000 annual coverage limit. Whether you are deciding between these pet insurance providers or others, the best pet insurance policy for you will likely come down to which one offers the best combination of price, coverage options and an annual limit that suits your needs best.

ASPCA pet insurance pros and cons

Pet insurance can help you avoid a financial setback if your furry friend suddenly needs expensive veterinary care. When shopping and comparing pet insurance companies, it's essential to weigh the benefits, downsides and vet-recommended policy options to help you make the best decision for your situation. Here are some advantages and disadvantages of ASPCA pet insurance to consider:

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Mobile app to manage your policy and submit claims

Visit any licensed vet in US or Canada

Offers insurance coverage for horses

Offers 10% multi-pet discount

Cons

No pre-existing condition

ASPCA doesn't offer an unlimited annual maximum benefit option; it caps coverage at $10,000

Unique benefits of ASPCA pet insurance

ASPCA provides a 100% money-back guarantee if you cancel your insurance within 30 days of purchasing your plan and haven't filed a claim. In that case, the company will refund your initial premium payment.

Most pet insurance companies cover dogs and cats, with a few expanding their portfolio to include exotic animal coverage like birds, reptiles and rabbits. ASPCA offers coverage for horses, which is very rare in the pet insurance marketplace. Plans for horses include a colic, accidents and illness plan and another plan that strictly covers colic and accidents.

The bottom line

If you're shopping for pet insurance and you place a priority on partnering with a reputable provider. ASPCA is worth your consideration as an established name in the pet insurance space. Its policies are managed by PTZX Insurance Agency, which maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. ASPCA offers competitive pricing, and while its annual benefit maxes out at $10,000, that may be enough to cover most treatments.

Still, it's a wise practice to shop and compare a few of the best pet insurance companies to make sure you're getting the greatest balance of price and coverage options for your situation.