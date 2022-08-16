Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assaulting former friend with a firearm

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assaulting his former friend with a semiautomatic firearm during a confrontation last November, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, prosecutors said in a statement.

The district attorney's office said in a statement that on November 6, 2021, Mayers got into a "heated" discussion with a former friend in Hollywood and allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them. In a second confrontation, he allegedly drew his handgun and fired twice "in the direction of the victim."

A$AP Rocky attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street. BAUZEN / Getty Images

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón said in the statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

The 33-year-old rapper is best known for his debut album "Long. Live. A$AP" and has received two Grammy nominations. He and superstar entrepreneur Rihanna had their first child together earlier this year.