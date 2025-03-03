"Indiana Jones of the Art World" helps police solve mystery of famous painting that vanished from museum in 1974

Dutch police say they have cracked the case of the mysterious disappearance of a Brueghel painting from a Polish museum over 50 years ago. Authorities say the case was finally solved with the help of arts magazine journalists and a well-known art detective.

"Woman Carrying the Embers," also known as "Woman Moving A Bonfire" and painted by the Flemish-Dutch master Pieter Brueghel the Younger around 1626, vanished from the National Museum in Gdansk during communist times around 1974.

Its whereabouts sparked numerous rumors -- including involvement by the Polish secret service at the time -- in a story worthy of a spy novel.

The round painting, measuring just 6.6 inches, was thought to have disappeared forever.

But the stolen painting is currently under lock and key at a museum in the Dutch province of Limburg, Richard Bronswijk of the Dutch police's arts crime unit said.

"We are 100% sure that it's the same painting that disappeared from the National Museum in Gdansk back in 1974," Bronswijk told AFP.

"Indiana Jones of the Art World"

Arthur Brand, a well-known Dutch art detective, said suspicions were first raised when journalists from the leading Dutch arts magazine "Vind" spotted the painting at a Dutch exhibition last year.

Billed as "not being seen for the past 40 years," the painting was on loan to the Gouda Museum from a private collection.

"A magazine contributor, John Brozius, did some research and stumbled upon an article on a Polish website with an old black-and-white picture," Brand told AFP.

Dutch art detective Arthur Brand poses for a photograph during an interview with AFP in north London on January 20, 2019. NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

"The article was about a theft that took place in Gdansk in 1974 in which two artworks were stolen: 'The Crucifixion', a sketch by Anthony van Dyck, and a Brueghel the Younger painting," he said.

"Although the people from 'Vind' were not sure, it looked pretty similar to the Brueghel on display in Gouda," Brand said.

The painting depicts a peasant woman holding tongs with smoldering embers in one hand and a cauldron of water in the other, a reference to an old Dutch proverb: "Never believe a person who carries water in the one hand and fire in the other", or beware duplicity.

The painting's value is unknown, but Brueghel the Younger's works generally sell for millions, according to the auction house Christie's.

Brand, nicknamed the "Indiana Jones of the Art World" for his high-profile recoveries of stolen pieces, was called in for help.

"It's a match!"

Together with Dutch police, Brand investigated the identity of the painting, which in the meantime had been moved to a museum in Venlo, the southern Netherlands.

Brand also scoured Interpol's database, which had put out a "database alert" for the Brueghel painting.

"I concluded that the painting listed by Interpol and the one on display was one and the same," he told AFP.

"We have checked and re-checked, including information on the back of the painting. It's a match!" added Bronswijk.

Dutch police have informed Polish authorities, who were expected to submit a request for legal assistance, Bronswijk said.

Neither the Dutch museums nor Polish authorities were immediately available for comment.

The theft was discovered on April 24, 1974, when a museum worker accidentally knocked the Brueghel off a wall.

"Instead of the original work by the famous Flemish painter, a reproduction cut out of a magazine fell out of the frame," stolen Polish arts expert Mariusz Pilus wrote in "Arts Sherlock" in 2019.

Days after the discovery, a Polish customs officer who had reported the illegal export of artworks through the Baltic port of Gdynia, is said to have been set alight and killed, shortly before he was to be interviewed by police.

Portrait of Pieter Bruegel the Elder (Breda, 1525-Brussels, 1569), Dutch painter, engraving. Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images

Investigations into the customs officer's death and the paintings' disappearance were shut down shortly afterwards, Polish reports said.

Dutch police are now investigating how the painting eventually ended up in a private Dutch collection.

Brand said he hoped the Brueghel painting could soon be returned to Gdansk, "to be put on display, in a museum, where it belongs."

Brand's accomplishments include returning a Vincent van Gogh painting to a museum in 2023, more than three years after it was stolen.

In 2022, he returned a Roman statue that had been stolen from Musee du Pays Chatillonnais in 1973. He also recovered Salvador Dali's "Adolescence," a Picasso painting and "Hitler's Horses," sculptures that once stood outside the Nazi leader's Berlin chancellery.

The art detective in 2017 told "CBS Mornings" that he's brokered deals with terrorist groups, the mafia and a slew of shady characters in order to track down pieces on the black market.

"On one hand you have the police, insurance companies, collectors, and on the other hand you have the criminals, the art thieves and the forgers. So there are two different kind of worlds, and they do not communicate. So I put myself in the middle," Brand said.

