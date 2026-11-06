Man with guns arrested near White House, told Secret Service he planned to kill Trump, DHS says

An undocumented immigrant armed with several weapons was taken into custody within blocks of the White House Thursday night after he allegedly told Secret Service officers that he was planning an attempt on President Trump's life, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

The suspect, identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos of Venezuela, was arrested on three counts each of unlawful transportation of a firearm, carrying unregistered firearms and carrying unregistered ammunition, along with one count each of possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft and receiving stolen property, DHS said in a news release Friday.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos Department of Homeland Security

Secret Service officers observed the suspect acting suspiciously in his vehicle and approached him while he was parked on Constitution Avenue, DHS said. A law enforcement source told CBS News the incident took place in the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue NW, near the Ellipse.

When officers confronted the suspect, DHS said, he allegedly told them that he had heard voices in his head telling him to come to Washington, D.C., and assassinate Mr. Trump.

The Secret Service officers learned the suspect's vehicle had been reported stolen, DHS said, and the suspect allegedly admitted there were weapons in the vehicle.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found three firearms, including a rifle, as well as dozens of rounds of ammunition, according to DHS, which released a photo of the seized items.

DHS officials said the weapons and ammunition in this photo were recovered from the suspect's car. Department of Homeland Security

"This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to our protectees and other Americans," Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement.

DHS said the suspect entered the U.S. through Texas in March 2024 and was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol, but was later released. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

"Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a separate statement.

Mr. Trump has been the target of multiple assassination attempts since entering political life, most notably a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during his second presidential campaign in July 2024 in which a sniper opened fire from the roof of a nearby building, killing one attendee and wounding Mr. Trump and two others.

In April, chaos broke out when a gunman breached security during the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel while Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in attendance. The suspect was arrested at the scene, and a Secret Service officer was wounded in the incident.