Arkansas couple saves dog's life, 85-year-old teacher inspires generations of students

Dylan McCay and his fiancée Emily Roberts of Arkansas made a life-saving decision for a dog in need, sacrificing their wedding fund to cover the costs.

McCay saw a Facebook post about a Goldendoodle that had been hit by a car and left for dead near Conway, Arkansas. Acting quickly, he rescued the dog and took her to a veterinarian, where he learned she had broken her back legs and had open fractures.

The vet said they could help but only if McCay covered the costs since the dog's owner couldn't be found. Without hesitation, McCay and Roberts agreed to spend their entire $12,000 wedding fund to save the pup.

Their act of kindness sparked a wave of support. A GoFundMe campaign raised $45,000 to help with expenses. The couple didn't stop there—they adopted the nine-month-old golden doodle, giving her a permanent home.

85-year-old teacher still inspires students

In Red Hook, New York, 85-year-old Martha Strever is proving that passion for teaching doesn't fade with time. Strever, a math and science teacher at Linden Avenue Middle School, has educated students since before man walked on the moon.

"I desired to become a teacher when I was in second grade," Strever said. "I would go to my parents' bedroom and imitate that I was teaching a class."

Her impact spans generations. Sixth grader Isaac Haddad shared, "She taught some of my ancestors. She taught my grandpa, my two aunts, my dad… now me!" Another student, Olivia Hicks, added, "My mom, and then my cousin McKayla and her brother Drake. Now me!"

Strever is passionate about helping students overcome their struggles with math. "Many of the students just hate math or they'll say, 'I've never been able to do it and I never will be able.' And I always say, 'Don't say it in my room,'" she said.

Her students appreciate her dedication. "Sometimes she makes it easy. Sometimes she makes it challenging… it actually helps me learn from my mistakes," Haddad said. Hicks added, "I'm just thankful for having her!"

When asked about retirement, Strever made it clear she wasn't interested. "I don't wanna sit in a rocking chair and let things go by. I wanna be with those children," she said.

