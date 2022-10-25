Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes

Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state.

Voters in Arizona have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes stationed at ballot boxes. CBS News

Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing threats of voter integrity throughout her campaign. Arizona's Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem tweeted, "Watch all drop boxes. Period. Save the Republic."

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who is in charge of voter registration and counting early voting, said he's witnessed "Threats, you name it. Threats to harass you online, but also threats to physicaly harm you."

Richer, a Republican, told CBS News he's appalled by his own party's election deniers.

"It's especially frustrating when people knowingly do it to satisfy a self desire for political office or gain," he added.

Early voters are now crowding polls across America. Over the weekend, 80,000 residents in Georgia voted in a single day.

It was an increase of 159% compared with the same day four years ago. Other states, like North Carolina and Florida, have reported similar surges amid the fight to control the U.S. Senate.

CBS News has learned that former President Donald Trump has encouraged state lawmakers to repeal a law that allows all voters to mail in ballots.