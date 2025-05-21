Want to apply for credit card debt forgiveness this June? Start with these 3 items

Before applying for credit card debt relief, cardholders should first consider their alternative relief options. gulfimages

If you're starting to doubt your ability to effectively pay down your credit card debt, you're not alone. According to a recent report, credit card balances totaled $1.18 trillion in the first quarter of 2025. While that's actually a decline from the final quarter of 2024, it represents a 6% rise from the same period last year. Combined with credit card interest rates just under a record high 23% and credit card balances averaging close to $8,000 per cardholder, the outlook for many borrowers appears bleak. Against this backdrop, credit card debt forgiveness, which can wipe out 30% to 50% of your debt load, could be particularly attractive right now.

If you're starting to explore this unique debt relief option, however, there are some steps you'll want to take before applying in the weeks ahead. Below, we'll detail three items you may want to begin with before a formal application is submitted.

3 items to start with before applying for credit card debt forgiveness this June

Don't just rush into a credit card debt forgiveness program now (or in the weeks ahead). Instead, first consider the following items:

Your alternatives

Credit card debt forgiveness may sound like the easiest and most dramatic solution to your credit card debt problem … but is it the most appropriate one? In many instances, it may not be. With debt relief options ranging from credit counseling to debt management programs to debt consolidation loans and balance transfer credit cards, there may be a more fitting alternative for your unique circumstances that may not require the credit score damage and lengthy process that credit card debt forgiveness programs typically mandate. You won't know which alternative is right for you, however (or even if they are), until you've closely reviewed them all. So, consider doing that first to better understand if forgiveness is truly still worth exploring.

Your qualifications

As helpful as it may be, you won't be able to just apply for credit card debt forgiveness. You'll need to meet a series of qualifying criteria first. This includes having a debt load of at least $5,000 to $10,000, being delinquent on your existing payments and a financial hardship that you can point to for your inability to make payments as agreed to. Additionally, there may be more qualifications to meet depending on the debt relief servicer in question. It's important, then, to first understand your qualifications. If you don't meet all three, one of the aforementioned alternatives may be more appropriate and you can start with one of those instead immediately, versus getting rejected for forgiveness help in June.

Your documentation

Documentation is key, no matter which debt relief option you choose, but particularly important for forgiveness programs. As mentioned, many servicers will want to see some formal documentation underlining your inability to make payments. This may mean medical bills, proof of job loss, or more. Without this documentation, you may not qualify for the help you need, even if you meet the other two qualifications. So, consider gathering the appropriate documentation now, before applying, so you have it handy when needed. In some instances, this documentation may not be readily available, but if you know you'll qualify by providing it, it makes sense to start gathering it now, in May, so that you're ready to apply for forgiveness in June.

The bottom line

Credit card debt forgiveness could be the first step in the path toward regaining your financial freedom this June. Or it may not be. Start the process to determine which it is by exploring all of your debt relief options now and, ultimately, your credit card debt forgiveness qualifications in particular. If you qualify and ultimately deem that this is the optimal relief option for your unique circumstances then proceed to gather the documentation you'll inevitably be asked to provide. By taking these steps now — in May — you can better improve your chances of debt relief success in June and, more importantly, start rebuilding your financial health in the months and years ahead.