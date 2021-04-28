Apple profits more than double on pandemic-fueled iPhone sales

Apple's profits more than doubled in the January-to-March period as the tech giant capitalized on pandemic boredom to drive sales of its gadgets and services.

Profits for the quarter came to $23.6 billion, more than double the year-ago period, the company said Wednesday. Revenue climbed 54% to $89.6 billion.

The iPhone, Apple's crown jewel, hadn't been selling quite as well in the past few years as people held on to their existing models for longer. But the release of four iPhone 12 models last fall has unleashed demand for smartphone purchases, and iPhone sales rose 66% to $47.9 billion, on top of a holiday-season quarter the previous three months when iPhone sales jumped 17%.

Some analysts believe the popularity of the iPhone 12 could lead to the device's biggest sales year since 2014, back when the iPhone 6 — with an enlarged screen — came out.

"[W]e are seeing order activity continue to track significantly ahead of expectations signaling a green light into FY21. We believe this quarter ultimately will be the first step in driving this stock to a $3 trillion market cap over the next year," analysts at Wedbush wrote in a note.

Apple's current stock market value, or market cap, is around $2.2 trillion, already making it the most valuable U.S. company.

The iPhone 12 is the first model to connect to 5G wireless networks that promise higher speeds but are still being built out. Apple is trying to goose sales even more during the current quarter with a new purple iPhone 12.

Apple's other products and services — it has music and TV streaming services, just announced a new key- and backpack-tracking device called AirTags, and of course computers and tablets — are also growing.

The company's steadily expanding services division generated revenue of $16.9 billion during the quarter. That division includes 15% to 30% commissions that Apple collects from most paid transactions completed with iPhone apps.

"[S]timulus cheques and the successful vaccine rollouts are certainly helping to boost consumer demand for tech gadgets across the board. This environment will last for at least another year providing a solid platform for Apple to expedite its growth," Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com, said in a note.

There are clouds on the horizon, however. Regulators in different countries are now scrutinizing the cut that Apple takes through the its App store. The issue also will be the focal point of a federal court trial scheduled to start May 3. Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, contends that Apple has turned its App store into a weapon for shaking down smaller companies for unconscionably high fees to boost its own already huge profits.

Apple insists its fees are reasonable in light of its massive investment in the iPhone and that its "walled garden" approach helps protect the security of its customers and their devices.

The stock rose 4% in aftermarket trading Wednesday.

CBS News' Irina Ivanova contributed reporting.