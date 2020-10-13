Apple unveils iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini

Apple introduced four new iPhones that aim to capitalize on the emergence of 5G wireless networks, with the technology maker promising that the iPhone 12 will offer higher upload and download speeds and be more durable.

Apple also is rolling out an updated, and more affordable, version of its HomePod smart speaker. Here's what we learned from the company's annual tech showcase.

4 iPhone 12 models

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display, the same as the iPhone 11 but lighter and thinner, and costs $799. The iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch display and costs $699. It comes in black, white, red, green and blue.

The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro, which has a 6.1-inch display and costs $999, has more powerful cameras and enhanced image- and video-editing capabilities. The 12 Pro Max, with a 6.7-inch display, costs $1,099.

The Pro is water-resistant and comes with a LIDAR sensor that Apple said enables better focusing in low light and can assist with augmented-reality applications. All three cameras on the Pro are now equipped with Night Mode, allowing for better focusing and low-light details in selfies and wide-angle photos.

An Apple executive presents its $799 iPhone 12 model at a virtual event on October 13, 2020. Apple

Apple said all four phone models promise to be more durable, with a display made by glassmaker Corning that is more resistant to breaking. The new covering, which Apple dubbed Ceramic Shield, helps devices survive accidental drops, executives said. The phones also come with a magnetic back, allowing for snap-on accessories and better positioning on chargers, according to the company.

iPhones will no longer come with accessories such as wired earbuds or a charger. Lisa Jackson, the company's head of sustainability, pitched the change as an environmental move, citing the millions of Apple customers who already own such accessories and the product's lighter shipping weight without accessories.

The iPhone models will launch at different times. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available for purchase starting October 23, while the Mini and Pro Max will be available on November 13.

5G capabilities



The new iPhone's most intriguing feature is its 5G compatibility, which is why Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg was on hand during the launch event to tout the carrier's network. 5G is supposed to mean souped up internet access for consumers, making it quicker to download movies, games or other services over a mobile network.

However, finding those speeds can be a challenge. While telecom operators have been rolling out 5G networks, for now most users aren't see a huge improvement in performance, while a killer app for 5G has yet to emerge. And with Apple's higher-income consumer base mostly working and shopping from home during the pandemic, many people are relying on their home internet for entertainment.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg greets Apple chief Tim Cook from a distance during Apple's iPhone reveal event on October 13, 2020. Apple

Still, faster connection speeds mean the potential to get Apple's existing customers using and buying more services, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a research note. The phones' 5G capabilities would eventually "unleash significantly upgraded speed and performance for the company's golden installed base," Ives predicted.

HomePod mini speaker



Apple is also shrinking the size and price of its HomePod smart speaker as it competes with Amazon and Google. The new HomePod Mini will cost $99, a third the price of the older HomePod. It will integrate Apple's own music service, of course, with Pandora and Amazon's music service being added in "coming months," Apple executives said.

The new HomePod will be able to distinguish between the different voices in a household to give different family members individual updates, Apple said. Another feature demoed on Tuesday was the ability to use the speaker as an intercom. The speaker will start shipping the week of November 16.



Apple's HomePod Mini is seen in a company presentation on October 13, 2020. Apple

Competitors Amazon and Google are trying to position their speakers, the Echo and Nest, respectively, as low-cost command centers for helping people manage their homes and lives. Those speakers cost as little as $50.

According to eMarketer, about 58 million Americans use an Amazon Echo, while 26.5 million use a Google Nest speaker. About 15 million use a HomePod or a speaker from another manufacturer, including Sonos and Harman Kardon.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.