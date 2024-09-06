Apple juice sold by retailers including Aldi and Walmart recalled due to arsenic concerns

More apple juice sold across the country is being recalled due to concerning levels of inorganic arsenic.

What began early last week as a recall of nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice sold by Walmart in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, now involves 133,500 cases of multiple brands produced by Florida-based manufacturer Refresco Beverages, according to an expansion announced Friday by Walmart.

Refresco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other brands impacted include apple juice sold by Aldi, BJs, Market Basket, Walgreens and Weis Markets, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At Walmart, the recalled Great Value apple juice was sold in six-packs of 8-ounce plastic bottles and 96-ounce bottles at more than 2,000 Walmart stores in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. See list here.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed the products from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate," a spokesperson for Walmart told CBS News in an emailed statement.

Aldi U.S. is recalling 64-ounce plastic bottles of Nature's Nectar 100% Apple Juice with best-by dates of March 26, 2025, and March 27, 2025, with the UPC code: 4099100036381.

The affected product was sold at Aldi stores in 16 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to Aldi U.S.

"Aldi puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund," the Batavia, Illinois-based subsidiary of the German supermarket chain stated in a notice posted on Thursday.