Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, dead in apparent suicide at 61

Anthony Bourdain, a celebrity chef and host off CNN's "Parts Unknown," has died in an apparent suicide, the network announced Friday morning. He was 61.

Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61. We have live coverage on CNN now. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain took his own life. https://t.co/YxrbffD6sO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2018

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

