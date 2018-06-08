Stars react to Anthony Bourdain's death

Actors, politicians, musicians, journalists, scientists and other prominent figures took to social media to mourn the loss of Anthony Bourdain. The TV personality and food storyteller who hosted CNN's "Parts Unknown" was found dead in his hotel room Friday in France, where he was working on his series on culinary traditions around the world. Bourdain was 61.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement that Bourdain was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert in the French city of Strasbourg. The network said it was a suicide.

Ripert declined comment when reached by CBS News.

Rose McGowan, a close friend of Bourdain's girlfriend Asia Argento, posted a tearful video and a tweet saying she was angry at Bourdain for leaving the world. She also told others who might be considering suicide, "It's a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It's not forever and the world will not be better off without you."

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's colleague and friend Christiane Amanpour said she was heartbroken and praised Bourdain for standing up for women.

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

Astronaut Scott Kelly said that watching Bourdain's show helped him feel connected to Earth when he was in space.

Just saw the sad news that Anthony Bourdain has died. I watched his show when I was in space. It made me feel more connected to the planet, its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable. He inspired me to see the world up close. #RIPAnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/Cb6IfmzylN — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 8, 2018

Actor Dane DeHaan said he hoped that Bourdain got to eat his favorite meal, bone marrow, before he died. He wrote, "Last time I was in London I had bone marrow at St. John because I remember Bourdain saying it was his favorite dish, the meal he would eat before he died. It was f**king delicious. I hope he had the chance to eat there this week."

Star chef Jamie Oliver remembered Bourdain's culinary legacy.

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

Tom Colicchio recalled Bourdain's love for noodles.

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

Mia Farrow pointed out that Bourdain helped people understand other cultures. "Without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain," she wrote.

Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda thanked Bourdain for helping him -- a "formerly picky, fearful eater" -- expand his palate.

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

Olivia Munn said her heart was broken for Argento, who is her friend.

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. ... Anthony Bourdain💔 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Ana Navarro, who is a contributor at CNN, talked about getting recommendations from her friend.

When I traveled to some exotic place I’d not been before -the last were Beirut and Amman- I’d text Bourdain & ask where I should eat. He gave the best, most fun recommendations. I’d like to think he’s scouting out the best watering holes and places to eat in heaven, right now.💔 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 8, 2018

Others who mourned Bourdain urged suicidal people to get help. Some also mentioned Kate Spade, who died by suicide earlier in the week.

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain's suicide a sobering reminder of how fragile life is and that we never know what's going on inside of another. Suicide is rarely a person acting, but rather being acted upon by the disease of clinical depression. We are all vulnerable. So very sad. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2018

As @NASA searches for life on Mars, we lose the life of beloved Anthony Bourdain on Earth. Implicit and explicit reminders of how precious life is, anywhere in the universe. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Now, Anthony Bourdain. How terribly sad!

Please, please, let us treat mental illness, depression and suicide as health issues, not defects of character. That stigma is part of what prevents people from getting help they need. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain, 61 was very dear to me. He was an educator, he was such a foodie who shared his travels, wisdom and loved him some Foxy Brown.

To his family, Peace be still. — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) June 8, 2018

Shocked by the terrible loss of Anthony Bourdain. Why is it always the best of us? — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 8, 2018

Saddened to hear about Anthony Bourdain. A rare honest voice on television. https://t.co/zOsa4qsPKS — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) June 8, 2018

Rest n Peace Anthony Bourdain. My heart aches for his daughter n family left to pick up the pieces. I’m getting weary going through this ritual of morning and bewilderment. Depression is a roaring beast devouring so many good souls among us. So so sad... — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) June 8, 2018

We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

Deeply saddened by the losses we’ve had this week. Kate Spade, now Anthony Bourdain, and who knows how many others in the world. Hopefully these tragedies open up the conversations of mental illness even more. 😔 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain lived in a way that most of us should. A seeker of the unknown & a man who exposed magnificent parts of the world to us through our TVs. I don’t even know what to say, this makes me so damn sad. I truly loved him & what he stood for. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 8, 2018

CNN said of Bourdain, "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much."

Strasbourg police, emergency services and regional authorities did not immediately release any information about the death and Bourdain's assistant Laurie Woolever would not comment.