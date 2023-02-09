Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota assaulted in D.C. apartment building

Data shows violent threats against U.S. lawmakers have more than doubled in past five years

Threats against U.S. lawmakers on the rise

Washington — Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota, was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building and suffered bruising, her office said.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, Craig's chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement. Craig "defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

The congresswoman called 911 and the assailant fled, Coe said.

"There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated," he said. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."

Craig was elected to Congress in 2018 to represent Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, which is located south of St. Paul.

The assault on Craig comes as members of Congress are facing a high number of threats against them. The U.S. Capitol Police investigated roughly 7,500 cases of potential threats against lawmakers in 2022, the agency said, down from 9,600 cases in 2021 and 8,600 in 2020.

To help address the surge in threats, Congress approved funding as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package to bolster security for members and on the Capitol grounds.

The measure includes $6 million for general expenses to support U.S. Capitol Police recommendations to enhance member protection, including through a security program for congressional leadership, as well as expanding services from the Dignitary Protection Division and expanding the Capitol Police's field office presence. It also provided $2 million for salaries for Capitol Police to provide member security outside of Washington as warranted.