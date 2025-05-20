Angela Bassett says "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" puts women in charge

Angela Bassett shakes up the White House in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"

Academy Award-nominated actor Angela Bassett returns to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise as Erika Sloane — now elevated to President of the United States — in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," describing the high-octane film as "unrelenting."

"I was thrilled," Bassett said about being asked to reprise her role. "We had gone through a pandemic, a couple strikes in L.A. You didn't know which way it was going."

Bassett said the film's commitment to representation, particularly in positioning women in authoritative roles, drives the narrative forward.

"Tremendous. That comes from the top," Bassett said. "They come by it organically. They believe and trust in that. They have no hesitation about putting women in those positions. I love seeing that representation."

Bassett's character maintains a complex relationship with Tom Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt,, marked by a guarded trust built on shared history.

When asked how she approached this dynamic, Bassett said she "leaned into a woman following her instincts" for the role.

The film comes at a busy time for the Bassett household. Her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, also has a film being released on the same day. When asked about their secret to maintaining a successful Hollywood marriage, Bassett joked that her husband "is still working on that."

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is part of CBS' parent company, Paramount Global. The film hits theaters on Friday, May 23.