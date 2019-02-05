Andy Cohen welcomes baby boy via surrogate

Andy Cohen has welcomed his first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. Benjamin Allen Cohen was born in Los Angeles on Monday evening, Cohen revealed on Instagram. He shared a sweet black and white a photo with his newborn on his chest.

Cohen, who announced he was expecting a baby via surrogate in December, named his son after his grandfather, Ben Allen. "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow," he wrote in the Instagram post.

The Bravo host first revealed he was going to be a dad on his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live. "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate, who is carrying my future," Cohen told the audience and guests – a group of real housewives. "Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I have wanted in my heart for my entire life." He later revealed during CNN's New Year's Eve special that he was expecting a boy.

The "Real Housewives" creator celebrated with an elaborate Beverly Hills baby shower, thrown by the housewives themselves. The guests included almost every current Bravo housewife, John Mayer and a few of Cohen's other close friends.

Cohen took his show from New York to Los Angeles for a few weeks leading up to his son's birth.

Benjamin is 9 lbs, 2 ounces and is 20 inches, the new dad wrote on Instagram. Cohen's close friend and restauranteur, Bruce Bozzi, was at the hospital, according to his Instagram. The identity of his surrogate has not been revealed.