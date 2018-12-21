Andy Cohen announces he's having a baby via surrogate

Talk show host Andy Cohen announced on Thursday night that he is having a baby via surrogate. Cohen made the announcement at the end of a Christmas special for his late night Bravo show, "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"I have always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life," Cohen said to the camera. "I overshare and expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight. I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science – if all goes according to plan – in about six weeks time, I am going to become a father."

The studio audience and Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" guests began cheering. Several "real housewives" were guests, and many of them became visibly emotional when Cohen made the big announcement.

Cohen, age 50, made the announcement after telling the housewives: "We have been through so much together for the last 12 years, and I've enjoyed and appreciated you opening up your personal lives to us." He then said he was going to share his own personal news on the show, because the viewers are his "friends at home."

"Thanks to a wonderful surrogate, who is carrying my future," Cohen said over the cheers. "Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I have wanted in my heart for my entire life."

"And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet," Cohen said.

Cohen, who started his career as a CBS News intern, is the creator and executive producer of several reality shows on Bravo. He has also authored three autobiographies, in which he spoke openly about wanting to have a child one day.

Cohen posted a video of the announcement on Instagram and his famous friends flocked to leave comments.

"Awesome!" Cohen's good friend Anderson Cooper wrote.

"That's dope man!" Quest Love commented.

"Love you love you love you love you love you," John Mayer said.

"Ahhhhhh!!!! All the Mazels!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! I'm not babysitting," comedian Billy Eichner wrote.