Kim Kardashian confirms she's having a baby boy via surrogate

Kim Kardashian West did not hold back when Andy Cohen asked her if the rumors were true – is she expecting baby number four? "We are," Kardashian West confirmed on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Monday night.

The reality star has three children with her husband, rapper Kanye West. Their youngest, Chicago, was also born via surrogate.

Cohen, who is expecting his own son via surrogate next month, asked Kardashian West when her baby was due. "Sometime soon," she revealed.

Kardashian-West's sisters appeared shocked that she was revealing so many details about baby No. 4. Bravo WWHL

"Watch What Happens Live" is usually filmed in New York but will be in Los Angeles for the week. Kardashian West appeared as a guest with her two sisters, Kholé and Kourtney. When she revealed the baby will be a boy, her sisters seemed shocked.

"I mean, I knew that, but I didn't know you were saying it and telling everybody," Kourtney Kardashian exclaimed.

"Well, it's out there," Kardashian West replied, referring to rumors about the baby, which started swirling earlier this month. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Cohen told the star that the name "Kalabasas with a K" won a baby name poll. The reality family is from Calabasas, California.

Kardashian West did not confirm or deny this name choice, but did agree with Cohen when he suggested their two boys should have a playdate.