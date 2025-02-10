GOP Rep. Andy Barr to run for Mitch McConnell's Senate seat, though McConnell hasn't said he's retiring

File: Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) arrives at a House Republican caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A battle to replace Kentucky GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell is starting to shape up — even though the former majority leader hasn't announced that he's planning to leave the Senate.

Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, who was in Palm Beach over the weekend during a Republican campaign retreat, intends to run in the 2026 Senate race for McConnell's seat, according to people who attended the event.

McConnell, who is serving his seventh term, has not yet disclosed plans to run for reelection, but he has repeatedly said that he intends to serve out his term, which ends in early 2027.

Barr has privately said he wouldn't challenge McConnell in a primary if he were to decide to run again, two sources said.

But there is a widespread belief in Washington and in the donor community that McConnell will retire, setting up a primary race for what's considered to be a "safe" seat for Republicans, people at the National Republican Senatorial Committee's winter retreat told CBS News, even as they expressed respect for McConnell.

Senate Republicans and donors mingled at The Breakers Palm Beach, a luxury oceanfront hotel. They were also entertained three miles down the road at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Mr. Trump hosted guests and golfed before flying to the Super Bowl.

Among the donors who met with senators during the retreat were former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; Susquehanna International Group's Jeff Yass; Oracle founder Larry Ellison; Charles Schwab, the founder of his eponymous financial services company; and aides from the American Opportunity Alliance, a conservative think tank.

Other names reported as possible McConnell replacements include Dan Cameron, a McConnell ally and former Kentucky attorney general who fell short in his bid for governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023, as well as Kentucky businessman Nate Morris and GOP Reps. James Comer and Thomas Massie.

Comer has privately indicated he's interested in the governor's office, and Massie has told confidants he doesn't intend to run for Senate, one of the sources said. Morris is eyeing a bid for governor or Senate, two of the sources said.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized McConnell over the years, has not yet weighed in on a potential race to succeed the senator.

McConnell was one of three Republicans who voted against Pete Hegseth for defense secretary. McConnell has also promised to use his voice and influential perch as chairman of the Defense Appropriations subcommittee to push back against "America first" isolationism during the remainder of his term.

Another open question is whether Beshear will decide to mount a challenge for the Senate seat, Republicans at the retreat said.

A group of wealthy Republicans is planning an independent venture that will support Barr when he runs, two sources said.

Barr is not affiliated with the group.

Barr's spokesman Tyler Staker said, "Congressman Barr is laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Kentucky's 6th District and advancing President Trump's America First agenda. Should an opportunity arise to further serve his community, state, and country, he stands ready to do so."

A spokesperson for McConnell declined to comment. McConnell announced in February 2024 that he would step down as the Republican leader.

The first day to file as a primary candidate is Nov. 5, and the deadline is Jan. 9, 2026, according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections.

