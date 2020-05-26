Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday Cuomo said that public employees who worked on the front lines of the pandemic and died from COVID-19 will receive the death benefits that are normally reserved for people who die in the line of duty.

"As John F. Kennedy said, remember with your actions. And today we say we're honoring that service, and we're going to make sure every government in the state provides death benefits to those public heroes who died from COVID-19 during this emergency," he said, speaking from the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Tuesday, May 26, 2020

: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Time : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Location : New York

: New York Online stream : Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo said the federal government should also provide hazard pay for all front line workers.

The governor also said Monday that though hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics are down, there were still an additional 96 coronavirus-related deaths.