Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the governor said New York is now "decidedly in the reopening phase" in its battle against the crisis, adding: "We just have to stay smart."

Cuomo said the mid-Hudson region was poised to begin reopening Tuesday, and Long Island is on track for Wednesday. "We have to get the number of deaths down on Long Island, and we have to get the number of tracers up. But we're doing that," he said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

There will be daily disinfecting of trains and buses, and masks will be required on mass transit. More cars will be added to trains so people can socially distance.

Cuomo also urged sports teams to start their training camps.

