Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, after issuing an executive order late Friday allowing small non-essential gatherings just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The order allows any "non-essential gathering of ten or fewer individuals, for any lawful purpose or reason," CBS New York reports.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York

Individuals must still follow social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols issued by the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Friday allowing for outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people. Indoor gatherings in New Jersey are still limited to 10 people.