Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Cuomo used his daily coronavirus briefing on Sunday to plead for calm after a night of unrest in cities throughout the state, saying "violence never works."

"It dishonors Mr. Floyd's death," Cuomo said. "Mr. Floyd was not violent. Mr. Floyd was compliant. Mr. Floyd wasn't even charged or accused of a violent crime. There was no violence. That's what makes the killing more outrageous."

Meanwhile, Cuomo said Sunday the number of daily coronavirus deaths in the state had dropped to 56, a low not seen since March 24. "We've been through hell and back, but we're on the other side," he said. At its height, the single-day COVID-19 death toll in New York was close to 800 for several days in a row in April.

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.