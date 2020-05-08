Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. He announced Thursday that no one in the state can be evicted for not paying rent due to COVID-19 until August 20.

"The No. 1 issue that people talk to me about probably is rent, and fear about being able to pay their rent, and this just takes that issue off the table until August 20," he said at his daily coronavirus briefing.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Friday, May 8, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo also announced an additional 231 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.