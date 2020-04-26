Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Sunday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Cuomo said he signed an executive order allowing independent pharmacists to conduct diagnostic coronavirus tests.

New York saw 1,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, only a third as much as the increase seen in New Jersey where 3,457 new positive tests were confirmed overnight on Saturday.

"Only in this crazy environment is 1,100 (new cases) relatively good news," said Cuomo. "I've always been worried that this little tick up, and that it'd be some evidence that we're not on decline but all the evidence says we're on decline."

The first of Cuomo's goals is to see new hospitalizations drop back to a couple hundred people per day.

"If you look at that overall curve that is the mountain, a little perspective: We are back where we were – 21 days of hell, but we're back to where we were," said Cuomo.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today:

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Sunday, April 26, 2020

: Sunday, April 26, 2020 Time : 12:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. Location : Albany, New York

: Albany, New York Online stream : Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The gradual downslope of the curve reflects the state's isolation policy and aggressive testing efforts since the outbreak began, and Cuomo announced plans to take measures the next step in finding more antibodies for future COVID-19 treatments.