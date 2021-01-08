Watch Live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a COVID-19 briefing Friday and says he will make an announcement, as distribution of the vaccine is creating more tension between him and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Currently, New York City is in Phase 1A, which means only front line hospital workers and people in nursing homes can be vaccinated. But the governor and the mayor are at odds over the city's demand to move police ahead in the vaccine line, CBS New York reports.

How to watch Cuomo's COVID-19 briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a COVID-19

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Friday, January 8, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: New York

New York Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"We were ready to go and do a huge vaccination effort at the Department of Correction and the NYPD," de Blasio said Thursday. "We were told by the state that they would not allow that."

"Every police officer is trained to do CPR. That doesn't make every police officer a health care worker. That's just silly," Cuomo said.

The governor's office says they haven't even administered the vaccine to 50% of health care workers who want it.

The plan is to make sure they all get dosages before the next phase opens up.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change