Watch Live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes announcement at COVID-19 briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday and making an announcement. He is speaking after announcing updated virus micro-cluster zones across the state on Monday and saying an emergency facility will open on Staten Island for COVID-19 patients.

The facility at South Beach Psychiatric Center is opening at the request of hospitals in the area as an increasing number of Staten Island residents are being admitted amid a virus surge.

How to watch Cuomo's COVID-19 briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes announcement at COVID-19 briefing

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: New York

New York Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo said Monday hospitalizations in the state stood at 2,724 and could reach 6,000 in three weeks "based on the current trends — even without a Thanksgiving spike."

"But they don't have to," he tweeted, adding: "The next few weeks are critical."

The governor announced that COVID-19 micro-cluster zones were updated to establish some areas, including Upper Manhattan, as yellow zones, and move others from yellow to orange.

Yellow means restaurants must close at 10 p.m. An orange zone means high risk, so non-essential businesses close. Dining is outdoor only and mass gatherings are limited to 10 people.

It's possible some areas on Staten Island could even move into a red zone, which means essential businesses only.

New York State is announcing new and modified micro-cluster zones. These zones take effect WEDNESDAY (11/25) for businesses and THURSDAY (11/26) for schools. Thread. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020

