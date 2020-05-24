Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give his daily update on the coronavirus responose in his hard-hit state. On Saturday, the state's death toll dropped below 100 for the first time since March after reaching 800 several days in a row in April.

"Eighty-four is still a tragedy, no doubt," Cuomo said. "But the fact that it's down as low as it is is really, overall, good news."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

New York City, the epicenter of the state's outbreak, hit its peak number of deaths on April 7, when 590 people died in one day.

Death and hospitalizations in the city have consistently fallen since then. The city reported 26 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, its most recent public data.

Cuomo said Saturday that the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions, which border New York City, are still on track to begin reopening early next week. If deaths continue to decline, Mid-Hudson could reopen on Tuesday and Long Island by Wednesday.

The governor cautioned residents to remain vigilant by wearing masks and practicing social distancing as regions begin to reopen.