New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urges pro sports teams to resume play without fans

New York Governor Andrew said Monday that professional sports teams should start planning to resume play without fans and the state will assist them in doing so. Cuomo, speaking at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, said he was personally eager to watch the Bills play.

"New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that," Cuomo said. "Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen we're a ready, willing and able partner."

Cuomo spoke Monday as the state continued to see a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, intubations and deaths.

Cuomo said even if pro games have no fans present, they could be televised.

"I think this is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest in the state of New York," Cuomo said. To emphasize the point, Cuomo gave a shout out to his favorite team, the Buffalo Bills, while displaying a slide showing the team's logo.

"Personal disclosure - I want to watch the Buffalo Bills," said Cuomo. "But I'm still objective, I'm acting as governor."

Cuomo also said Western New York, including the city of Buffalo, has met coronavirus containment goals and can begin to reopen its economy. Hospitals will be able to schedule elective surgeries as the region enters the first phase of reopening on Tuesday, but gatherings such as church services and sports events will still be banned, he said.

The governor said 106 people died of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday, the lowest number since March 26. Cuomo's own COVID-19 test, taken at his daily briefing on Sunday, was negative, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.