NBA confirms it's in "exploratory" talks to resume season at Disney sports complex

The NBA said Saturday it is in talks with The Walt Disney Company to restart its interrupted season at a sports complex in Florida.

"The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," said NBA spokesperson Mike Bass in a statement.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," he said.

The original NBA season was abruptly put on pause on March 11 after Rudy Gobert, a center for the Utah Jazz, tested positive for COVID-19.

Contributing: Justin Carissimo