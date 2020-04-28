Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, a day after announcing that New York had recorded 337 new deaths related to the coronavirus – the lowest single-day death toll in the state in April. The total was down from 367 a day earlier.

Cuomo called the death toll "still tragically high, but on the decline."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET (Updated)

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The governor also said his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state. But he added that restrictions could be eased in some parts if they have sufficient hospital capacity and meet other criteria.