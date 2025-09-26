Million-year-old skull found in China could rewrite human evolution timeline, study finds: "This changes a lot of thinking"

A digital reconstruction of a million-year-old skull suggests humans may have diverged from our ancient ancestors 400,000 years earlier than thought and in Asia, not Africa, a study found.

The findings, published Thursday, are based on a reconstruction of a crushed skull discovered in China in 1990 and have the potential to resolve the long-standing "Muddle in the Middle" of human evolution, researchers said.

But experts not involved in the work cautioned that the findings were likely to be disputed and pointed to ongoing uncertainties in the timeline of human evolution.

The skull, labelled Yunxian 2, was previously thought to belong to a human forerunner called Homo erectus.

But modern reconstruction technologies revealed features closer to a species previously thought to have existed only later in human evolution, including the recently discovered Homo longi and our own Homo sapiens.

"This changes a lot of thinking," said Chris Stringer, an anthropologist at the Natural History Museum, London, who was part of the research team.

"It suggests that by 1 million years ago, our ancestors had already split into distinct groups, pointing to a much earlier and more complex human evolutionary split than previously believed," he added.

The findings shocked the research team.

"From the very beginning, when we got the result, we thought it was unbelievable. How could that be so deep into the past?" Xijun Ni, a professor at Fudan University who co-led the analysis, told BBC News. "But we tested it again and again to test all the models, use all the methods, and we are now confident about the result, and we're actually very excited."

This artist's impression shows a group of archaic humans hunting in a forest roughly 1 million years ago in China's Hubei Province. Jiannan Bai and Xijun Ni/Handout via Reuters

If the findings are correct, it suggests there could have been much earlier members of other early hominins, including Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, the researchers said.

It also "muddies the waters" on long-standing assumptions that early humans dispersed from Africa, said Michael Petraglia, director of Griffith University's Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, who was not involved in the study.

"There's a big change potentially happening here, where east Asia is now playing a very key role in hominin evolution," he told the Agence France-Presse.

"A lot of questions"

The research, published in the journal Science, used advanced CT scanning, structure light imaging and virtual reconstruction techniques to model a complete Yunxian 2. The team then printed replicas on a 3D printer, according to BBC News.

The scientists relied in part on another similar skull to shape their model, and then compared it to over 100 other specimens.

The resulting model "shows a distinctive combination of traits," the researchers said, some of them similar to Homo erectus, including a projecting lower face.

This artist's impression shows the head of an adult male individual who lived roughly 1 million years ago in China's Hubei Province, based on the digital reconstruction of a fossilized archaic human skull, called Yunxian 2 in this image released on September 25, 2025. Jiannan Bai and Xijun Ni/Handout via Reuters

But other aspects, including its apparently larger brain capacity, are closer to Homo longi and Homo sapiens, according to the study.

"Yunxian 2 may help us resolve what's been called the 'Muddle in the Middle,' the confusing array of human fossils from between 1 million and 300,000 years ago," Stringer said in a press release.

Much about human evolution remains debated, and Petraglia said the study's findings were "provocative" though grounded in solid work.

"It's sound, but I think the jury's still out. I think there will be a lot of questions raised," he said.

Andy Herries, an archeologist at La Trobe University, said he was not convinced by the conclusions and that genetic analysis had shown fossil morphology, or shape, was "not always a perfect indicator for human evolution."

"They've got this interpretation that I just don't really think is taking into account the genetic histories of these things that we do know," he told AFP.

Dr. Aylwyn Scally, an evolutionary geneticist at Cambridge University, told BBC News that although the study's conclusions were plausible, they were far from certain, and that more evidence was needed to be sure.

"That picture is still quite unclear to us, so if the conclusions of this research are supported by other analyses, ideally from some genetic data, then I think we would start to be increasingly confident about it," he told BBC News.

The digital reconstruction process used on an archaic human skull, called Yunxian 2, that was unearthed in 1990 in China's Hubei Province, is shown in this image released on September 25, 2025. Figure A shows the skull, with certain areas marked in different colors, with the deformation caused by the fossilization process. Figure B shows the skull, with those same areas marked in the same colors as in Figure A, after scientists used advanced CT scanning, structured light imaging and sophisticated virtual reconstruction techniques to digitally reconstruct the skull. Figure C shows the digitally reconstructed skull, with missing pieces marked in white. Xijun Ni/Handout via REUTERS

The findings are only the latest in a string of recent research that has complicated what we thought we know about our origins.

Homo longi, also known as "Dragon Man," was itself only named as a new species and close human relative in 2021, by a team that included Stringer.

The authors said their work illustrates the complexity of our shared history.

"Fossils like Yunxian 2 show just how much we still have to learn about our origins," said Stringer.