Amy Klobuchar to make announcement regarding 2020 plans Sunday

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will be making an announcement on Sunday evening regarding her 2020 plans. Klobuchar has been mulling a presidential bid. If she announces a run, she would be the fifth senator to launch a campaign or announce an exploratory committee for president.

"I'm making a big announcement on Sunday," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter late Tuesday night, after attending President Trump's State of the Union address. She linked to a website to sign up for her "big announcement," which will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris have officially launched their campaigns, while Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren have created exploratory committees. Sen. Bernie Sanders is also considering a presidential bid.