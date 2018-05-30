America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams welcome baby No. 1

LOS ANGELES — America Ferrera is a mom for the first time. The "Ugly Betty" actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams were welcoming "Sebastian Piers Williams — aka Baz!"

She added that all three of them are "happy, healthy and totally in love."

The 34-year-old actress and her husband announced on New Year's Eve that they were expecting their first child. The couple got married in June 2011.

Ferrera and Williams held a baby shower in March that included Ferrera's former "Ugly Betty" cast mates like Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato.

Recently, Ferrera showed off her baby bump in a photo shoot for a Levi's line that benefited Everytown for Gun Safety.