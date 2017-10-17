Amazon Studios executive Roy Price resigns following sexual harassment claim

Amazon Studios programming chief Roy Price has resigned following allegations that he sexually harassed a producer, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Price had been suspended amid claims by Isa Hackett, a producer on the Amazon show "The Man in the High Castle," in The Hollywood Reporter that the executive harassed her in 2015.

Albert Cheng, the studio's chief operating officer, has been named interim head of Amazon Studios.

Hackett told The Hollywood Producer that Price aggressively propositioned her in July 2015 in a taxi cab after a promotional event in San Diego.

