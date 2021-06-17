Amazon Prime Day: Roku and Fire TV streamer deals you can shop right now

Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is slated for June 21 and 22 this year, but prices site-wide -- on everything from orthopedic dog beds to Samsung smartwatches -- are already dropping. Amazon expects a big payday from this year's digital sales event and the days around it. In October 2020, the company raked in an estimated $10.4 billion during the Prime Day festivities.

If you're shopping for a streaming device, such as a Fire TV stick or a Roku system, you're in luck: Those prices have dropped too, even before Prime Day.

For the uninitiated, streaming devices are a popular way to organize media and streaming subscriptions such as Netflix and Hulu, along with free, ad-supported services such as Pluto TV. It's a good way to watch content on an older, non-smart TV without paying for an extra cable box or satellite TV receiver. Some cable companies even offer apps that allow customers to stream live TV from their chosen devices without switching to a separate input. (Note: CBS Essentials and Pluto TV are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.)

Here are some of the pre-Prime Day deals on Roku and Fire TV devices.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku via Amazon

This 4K Roku streaming stick comes with a voice remote and has a long-range wireless receiver so you can stream your favorite shows, even in rooms far from your Wi-Fi router. Like most Roku devices, this streaming stick comes with access to more than 150 free live TV channels through the Roku Channel, with hundreds more free channels available through Pluto TV.

The Roku Strearming Stick+ is currently marked down from $50 to $39 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Roku Express 4K+ streaming device

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Express 4K+ streaming media box comes with all the same channels as the streaming stick, but doesn't have the long-range wireless receiver (or the convenience of a stick). It's already marked down $10 ahead of Prime Day, to $30.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device, originally released in 2018, comes with an Alexa voice remote and Dolby Atmos Audio. Normally priced at $50, you can currently get your own 4K Fire TV Stick for $40.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon's (even more) budget-friendly 1080p streaming device. If you have a 1080p television, this could be a great option for you. With a 1080p TV, the only real compromise you make by opting for the Lite over the 4K version is that the Lite remote doesn't have volume controls, so you'll need to keep your TV remote handy.

While not currently discounted, $29 is a decent deal when you consider all it does. You might want to wait before clicking the buy button on this one, though -- Amazon-made devices typically go on sale during Amazon Prime Day.



