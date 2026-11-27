Allstate has joined the growing list of companies bedeviled by a technology disruption in recent weeks, leaving some customers unable to file claims or seek roadside assistance during Thanksgiving week.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based insurer said in a statement on Wednesday that some of its services had been restricted after customers reported being unable to access them on social media and on Downdetector, which tracks web outages.

"Some access has been restricted over the last 48 hours, but we continue to be available for customers and respond to and settle claims," the company said. "To the extent service interruptions impact a customer's ability to make a payment, they won't lose coverage or be charged late fees."

People seeking roadside assistance on Allstate's website encountered an error message through Friday.

Allstate customers could not access roadside assistance through the insurer's website Thanksgiving week. Screenshot/Allstate

In a statement on its website, Allstate added that customers may reach the insurer through multiple channels, including by phone.

Allstate offers a range of policies, including home, life and auto insurance. Its consumer-facing tech problems during one of the busiest times of year for road travel follow disruptions at other major U.S. airlines, banks, software providers and government agencies.

Microsoft, which suffered a global outage affecting its Outlook and Teams services, said a technical issue caused the disruption and that it was not linked to a cyberattack.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio also said at the time that the tech outages were distinct from one another. The incidents were caused by companies patching vulnerabilities and upgrading outdated systems, they said.

"In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago," Rubio said. "We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation-state, with a malign actor of any kind."