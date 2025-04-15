4 journalists accused of working for Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny convicted of extremism, sentenced to prison

A Russian court on Tuesday convicted four journalists of extremism for working for an anti-corruption group founded by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny and sentenced each to 5 1/2 years in prison.

Antonina Favorskaya, Kostantin Gabov, Sergey Karelin and Artyom Kriger were found guilty of involvement with a group that had been labeled as extremist. All four had maintained their innocence, arguing they were being prosecuted for doing their jobs as journalists.

The closed-door trial was part of an unrelenting crackdown on dissent that has reached an unprecedented scale after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The authorities have targeted opposition figures, independent journalists, rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin with prosecution, jailing hundreds and prompting thousands to flee the country.

Russian journalist Antonina Favorskaya stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo) AP

Favorskaya and Kriger worked with SotaVision, an independent Russian news outlet that covers protests and political trials. Gabov is a freelance producer who has worked for multiple organizations, including Reuters. Karelin, a freelance video journalist, has done work for Western media outlets, including The Associated Press.

The four journalists were accused of working with Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was designated as extremist and outlawed in 2021 in a move widely seen as politically motivated.

Navalny was President Vladimir Putin's fiercest and most prominent foe and relentlessly campaigned against official corruption in Russia. Navalny died in February 2024 in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on a number of charges, including running an extremist group, which he had rejected as politically driven.

Russian journalist Konstantin Gabov stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. AP

Favorskaya said at an earlier court appearance open to the public that she was being prosecuted for a story she did on abuse Navalny faced behind bars. Speaking to reporters from the defendants' cage before the verdict, she also said she was punished for helping organize Navalny's funeral.

Gabov, in a closing statement prepared for court that was published by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, said the accusations against him were groundless and the prosecution failed to prove them.

"I understand perfectly well ... what kind of country I live in. Throughout history, Russia has never been different, there is nothing new in the current situation," Gabov said in the statement. "Independent journalism is equated to extremism."

In a statement Karelin prepared for his closing arguments that also was published by Novaya Gazeta, he said he had agreed to do street interviews for Popular Politics, a YouTube channel founded by Navalny's associates, while trying to provide for his wife and a young child. He stressed that the channel wasn't outlawed as extremist and had done nothing illegal.

Russian journalist Sergey Karelin stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. AP

"Remorse is considered to be a mitigating circumstance. It's the criminals who need to have remorse for what they did. But I am in prison for my work, for the honest and impartial attitude to journalism, FOR THE LOVE for my family and country," he wrote in a separate speech for court that also was published by the outlet, in which he emphasized his feelings in capital letters.

Kriger, in a closing statement published by SotaVision, said he was imprisoned and added to the Russian financial intelligence's registry of extremists and terrorists "only because I have conscientiously carried out my professional duties as an honest, incorruptible and independent journalist for 4 1/2 years."

"Don't despair guys, sooner or later it will end and those who delivered the sentence will go behind bars," Kriger said after the verdict.

Russian journalist Artyom Kriger stands in a defendant's cage of the Nagatinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Supporters who gathered in the court building chanted and applauded as the four journalists were led out of the courtroom after the verdict.

The Russian human rights group Memorial designated all four as political prisoners, among more than 900 others held in the country. That number includes Mikhail Kriger, Artyom Kriger's uncle, a Moscow-based activist who was arrested in 2022 and is serving a seven-year prison sentence.

Mikhail Kriger was convicted of justifying terrorism and inciting hatred over Facebook comments in which he expressed a desire "to hang" Putin.

The four journalists are not the only people linked to Navalny who have faced charges from the Russian legal system. In January , three lawyers who had defended Navalny were convicted of participating in an "extremist organization" and sentenced to prison. The lawyers had helped transmit Navalny's prison statements to the world before his death. Vadim Kobzev, the most high-profile member of the team, was given a 5 1/2 year sentence. Alexey Lipster was sentenced to five years, and Igor Sergunin was sentenced to 3 1/2 years.

In July 2024, five months after Navalny's death was reported, Russia issued an arrest warrant for his wife, Yulia Navalnaya. The country accused Navalnaya of participating in an "extremist organization." Navalnaya, who lives in Germany and was named the chairperson of the Human Rights Foundation in July 2024, derided the decision on social media.