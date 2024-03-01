Alexey Navalny's funeral in Russia draws crowds to Moscow church despite tight security

Who was targeted in new Russia sanctions in response to Alexey Navalny's death, Ukraine war?

People lined up for at least half a mile outside the Moscow church where Alexey Navalny's funeral took place Friday to bid farewell to Russia's most prominent opposition figure. Navalny, one of the most vocal critics of President Vladimir Putin, died two weeks ago in a remote Russian prison, and his family and allies have accused the Russian leader of having him killed.

There was a large police presence and fences were erected by Russian authorities around the church. Crowds chanted the opposition leader's name as well as "Russia without Putin" and "Russia will be free." Several cars with foreign flags, including German and French, were seen near the church.

An image shared by Alexey Navalny's organization shows the late Russian opposition leader in his casket during his funeral service at the Mother of God 'Relieve My Sorrows' church in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2024. Reuters/Handout/Alexey Navalny

An image of what appeared to be Navalny's open casket in the church was broadcast by his allies. In the image, his body was covered in roses and he was surrounded by mourners.

The church service lasted a short time before Navalny's casket was removed to be brought to the Borisov Cemetery, about 1.5 miles away, to be buried, according to his representative Kira Yarmysh.

The Kremlin warned members of the public on Friday against any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny.

"Just a reminder that we have a law that must be followed. Any unauthorized gatherings will be in violation of the law, and those who participate in them will be held accountable — again, in line with the current law," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Navalny, 47, died in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16. Prison authorities say he died of natural causes. His family fought for over a week to have his body returned to them. It was finally handed over to his mother on Saturday.

Who was Alexey Navalny?

Navalny, who survived at least two suspected assassination attempts with poison, including an attack with the nerve agent Novichok in 2020, was the most outspoken critic of Putin's government before he was imprisoned in 2021.

He was initially handed a nine-year sentence in a high-security prison for parole violations, fraud and contempt of court, but was later convicted of promoting "extremism." His sentence was extended by 19 years in August 2023, and he was transferred to another high-security prison with a reputation for abuse — known as the "torture conveyor belt" — which raised further concerns about his safety.

"Without public protection, Alexey will be face to face with those who have already tried to kill him, and nothing will stop them from trying again," his spokesperson, Yarmysh, said after the court's decision. "We are now talking not only about Alexey's freedom, but also about his life."

Navalny and many outside observers always considered the charges against him baseless political retaliation for his criticism of Putin and the Kremlin's policies, both foreign and domestic. The U.S. State Department also considered his prosecution and imprisonment "politically motivated."