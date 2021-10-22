Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer and injured director on "Rust" movie set

One person was killed and another was wounded after Alec Baldwin's prop firearm discharged on the set of the movie "Rust" on Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office. Baldwin is starring in and co-producing the Western film.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust," the sheriff's office said in a press release late Thursday. "Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor."

Hutchins was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter where she died of her injuries. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The two were shot just before 2 p.m. local time Thursday while filming a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, the sheriff's office said. It is not yet clear how it was discharged or what type of projectile was discharged, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

According to Variety, "Rust" also stars Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel.