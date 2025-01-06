Alaska's snow crab season is back after 2-year pause, but battered industry faces uncertainty

For two years in a row, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab season in the Bering Sea after biologists discovered an estimated 10 billion crabs had mysteriously disappeared — a 90% plunge in the population.

Now, fishermen are once again allowed to catch snow crabs — but they're facing uncertainty as the species has only rebounded to a small fraction of what it once was. Meanwhile, some are still dealing with the consequences of the two-year pause.

"It's been extremely difficult," said commercial fisherman Gabriel Prout, who's based on Kodiak Island. "There's not a lot you can do. These boats are specifically designed to go out and catch crab, so we're over $4 million in debt."

Biologists blamed the rapid decline of snow crab on a 2018 climate-fueled heatwave. This "warming event" was initially thought of as a rare "lightning strike," explained research biologist Ben Daly, but the "concern moving forward is that the predictions are suggesting higher frequency of lightning strikes in the future."

Daly is now developing tracking devices to monitor snow crabs and identify healthy populations for sustainable harvesting.

"It helps us understand their movement patterns in response to environmental changes," Daly said.

And it's not just snow crabs that have been affected by warming waters. Other Alaskan species, like Pacific cod, king salmon and pollock have also experienced population decline. Between 2022 and 2023, Alaska's seafood industry suffered a nearly $2 billion loss, according to NOAA.

That industry extends to fish markets and dinner tables thousands of miles from Alaska. In some places, prices of Alaskan seafood have shot up nearly 60% in just a few years, according to Expana, which monitors pricing across the seafood industry.

"What the customer has to be aware of, more of what you'll be eating will be imported, more of what you'll be eating will be less regulated, more of what you'll be eating will be caught with destructive fishing gear," said Kenny Belov, who owns a seafood company and restaurant in California's Bay Area.

In Kodiak, commercial fishing pots have returned to the water this season after officials lifted the two-year ban. The moratorium helped populations, but the quota will only be about a tenth of what it was three seasons ago.

"It's hard to even consider a plan B when fishing is in my blood. I'm a third-generation fisherman," Prout said.

For now, it's a modest lifeline for fishermen who find themselves drifting deeper into the unknown.