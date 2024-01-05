Alaska Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing after window blows out in mid-air

An Alaska Airlines flight traveling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, had to make an emergency landing Friday night after a portion of the aircraft blew out in mid-air.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 left Portland International Airport at 4:52 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, according to the public flight tracking website FlightAware. The aircraft returned to Portland and landed safely a little before 5:30 p.m.

Social media video obtained by CBS News appeared to show that one of the passenger window panels had been blown out.

The aircraft reached approximately 16,000 feet about six minutes into the flight before beginning its descent, according to FlightAware.

FILE- An Alaska Airlines plane flies over the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade on December 27, 2023 in San Diego, California. Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

The jet had 174 passengers and six crew members aboard. In a statement provided to CBS News, Alaska Airlines said that Flight No. 1282 "experienced an incident this evening soon after departure" and "landed safely back" at Portland, but did not elaborate.

Immediately after the incident, the pilot radioed to the air traffic controller, declaring that the flight had depressurized.

"We're declaring an emergency," the pilot said. "We do need to come down to 10,000."

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the crew reported a "pressurization issue." Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board said they were launching investigations.

CBS News learned that the plane, a Boeing 737-MAX 9, had been recently delivered to the airline in October.

In a statement sent to CBS News, Boeing it was "working to gather more information" and was in contact with Alaska Airlines.

Boeing said it has a technical team standing by to support the investigation.