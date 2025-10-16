Woman on Alaska Airlines flight allegedly assaults crew members, forces emergency landing in Boise

A passenger was arrested after allegedly assaulting two Alaska Airlines flight attendants, forcing the flight they were on to divert, according to the airline.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1057 was traveling from Portland to Dallas early Tuesday morning, the company said in a statement. After a "security incident" in which a passenger physically assaulted two attendants, the plane diverted to Boise, Idaho, it said.

The woman was identified in an arrest record as Tracy Barkhimer, 61, from White Salmon, Washington.

Barkhimer "was showing erratic behavior and struck two airline employees who were attempting to calm her down," the Boise Police Department said in a statement. She was restrained until the flight landed. The employees filed citizen's arrests, and Barkhimer was removed from the plane without incident. She was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail, police said.

Medics met with the flight crew and cleared them to fly, Alaska Airlines said. The aircraft continued on after a 90-minute delay.

Barkhimer faces two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to online jail records. She posted a $600 cash bond on Tuesday, according to online court records, and her next court appearance is set for early November. Alaska Airlines said she had been banned from flying with them.

"At Alaska Airlines, safety is our number one priority, and we do not tolerate violence of any kind against our employees," the company said.

