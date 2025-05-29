Passenger accused of dragging American Airlines flight attendant and shouting "you're coming with me"

A Kansas man who allegedly dragged an American Airlines flight attendant up the aisle of a plane is facing charges, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

Julius Jordan Priester, 24, was traveling from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to Chicago on Tuesday night, the DOJ said. American Airlines said in a statement that the plane was bound for O'Hare International Airport.

The flight took off around 9:30 p.m. Less than an hour into the flight, Priester allegedly stood up, began to take off his shirt, and ran to the back of the plane yelling "Help me," federal prosecutors said.

Priester then allegedly grabbed a seated flight attendant and shouted "You're coming with me," the Justice Department said. Priester allegedly pulled the flight attendant to the ground, then attempted to drag the attendant up the aisle.

Other staff and passengers intervened in the incident, the Department of Justice and American Airlines said. Priester was returned to his seat, but continued to "act erratically and make incoherent statements." The pilot declared an emergency, and the flight was diverted back to Bradley International Airport.

Once the plane landed, the Connecticut State Police removed Priester. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the Department of Justice said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Connecticut State Police are investigating.

Priester has been charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Priester made a court appearance before a magistrate judge in Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday. He is being detained pending a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, the Department of Justice said.

American Airlines said in a statement that it does "not tolerate violence."

"We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their assistance," the airline said.

Last month, an American Airlines flight from New York to Milan had to turn around after a man allegedly became irate after not receiving his preferred meal and being told he couldn't sit in an exit row with a baby.