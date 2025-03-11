Airbus investigating corrosion issues on some of its A220 passenger jets

Airbus is investigating corrosion issues on some of its A220 passenger jets. The issue has been found on what the manufacturer calls a "limited population" of A220s, including some operated by U.S. airlines. The manufacturer and two airlines said the issue does not constitute an immediate safety issue.

"Regular maintenance checks are scheduled to ensure it is captured early and the right corrective actions are put in place in a timely manner to mitigate the situation," an Airbus spokeswoman told CBS News in a statement. "The A220 fleet's airworthiness remains intact."

Sources familiar with the problem said the corrosion has been found on some passenger seat fittings and certain wing components, including what's known as the wing-to-body fairing, which is designed to minimize drag where the wing and body of the plane meet. It essentially acts as an aerodynamic cover over that junction and is not structural in nature.

"The FAA is aware of the issue and is ensuring airlines address it," an agency spokesman confirmed to CBS News in a brief statement.

Delta Air Lines, the world's largest A220 operator, told CBS News it has observed the issue with some passenger seat fittings that require additional inspection and lubrication.

The Atlanta-based carrier said the issue is not impacting scheduled A220 flights and has not resulted in cancellations.

"Delta has a sophisticated aircraft maintenance apparatus that is always-on and has many layers to ensure that every aircraft in our fleet is safe to fly by meeting or exceeding standards governed by our regulators," a company spokesman told CBS News. "There is broad consensus by our technical experts that these issues aren't surprising especially for a new, clean-sheet aircraft and pose no major concerns."

The airline said while it is aware some A220 carriers may be finding corrosion in the wing-to-body fairing structure, so far Delta mechanics have not found it on their fleet.

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300 passenger aircraft is spotted taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, Nov. 12, 2024. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

JetBlue and Breeze Airways also fly dozens of A220s along with a host of international carriers, including Air Canada, Air France and Swiss Air.

"We are aware that some areas of the A220 have experienced corrosion and are proactively taking measures to mitigate these concerns," a Breeze spokesman told CBS News. "The safety of our Guests is our first priority, which is why Breeze performs regular maintenance inspections on all of its aircraft to ensure airworthiness."

A Breeze Airways Airbus A220 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arrival on Sept. 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

CBS News has made repeated requests for comment from JetBlue.

The A220 was subject to a 2021 airworthiness directive to address corrosion and wear in wing components known as slat tracks that were likely caused by insufficient grease being applied to the component during production. The directive called for additional inspections to monitor the amount of grease applied to the slat tracks.

Sources told CBS News the new issues go beyond the focus of that 2021 order from Transport Canada.

The plane was originally developed by Bombardier as the C-series before being sold to Airbus due to financial headwinds facing Bombardier. The plane is built in Quebec and Mobile, Alabama.

The A220 seats between 100 and 150 passengers with five-seat rows. It's seen as a replacement for larger regional jets like the Embraer 190 and aging Boeing 717 jets.

Because the plane was developed in Canada, it was initially certified by regulators there. The FAA and European Union Aviation Safety Agency validated the certification but would not typically be the lead agency on an issue like this.