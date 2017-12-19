Air safety agency clears commercial pilot in flyby stunt

BERLIN -- German air safety authorities have cleared a pilot at bankrupt carrier Air Berlin who aborted his final landing at the last moment to make a low pass around the control tower.

The Berliner Morgenpost daily reported Tuesday that the federal agency which oversees air safety concluded the maneuver in October didn't break the rules.

Videos showed the Airbus A330, carrying over 200 people from Miami to Duesseldorf, swooping around the tower before landing safely.

Air Berlin ceased operating in October. Parts of the company have been sold to rival carriers.