Record 20 million Americans sign up for Affordable Care Act health coverage in 2024

Twenty million Americans signed up for affordable health insurance for 2024, breaking an enrollment record under the Affordable Care Act for the third consecutive year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday.

"With six days left to still get covered, 8 million more Americans have signed up for ACA coverage than when I took office," President Biden said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that most enrollees will be eligible to select a plan that could cost just $10 a month — or even less.

Mr. Biden also slammed Republicans who have blocked efforts to "build upon this progress and make these lower health care premiums permanent," alleging that the GOP's healthcare plan would raise healthcare costs for millions — specifically for elderly Americans and small business owners.

"That would be a catastrophe for families who would face skyrocketing health care costs. I won't let it happen on my watch," Mr. Biden said.

A supporter of the Affordable Care Act stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the Court begins hearing arguments from California v. Texas about the legality of the ACA on November 10, 2020. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

"As too many Americans know: access to quality, affordable health care can mean the difference between life and death, and hope and fear," he added.

The data released Wednesday represented enrollment activity through December 23. The open enrollment period for 2024 coverage began on November 1 of last year.

During this past enrollment cycle, the Biden administration issued almost $100 million in Navigator Awards, which allowed organizations to hire staff who are trained to assist consumers in their searches for healthcare, CMS said.

"A record number of people in the United States have health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act's Marketplace — more than at any point in history," said Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

"More people with access to preventive care means a healthier country and lower health care costs across the board," Becerra added.

The open enrollment period ends on January 16th. Applicants can visit Healthcare.gov to learn more.