Adult summer camps see surge of interest as people seek community and nostalgia

Summer camp isn't only for kids. Yelp reports a nearly 350% increase in searches for adult summer camps this year, as people search for community and nostalgia.

"What's really cool is all the activities are planned for you," camper Kenny Rosenstock said.

At Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut, campers 21 and older come together every weekend to meet new friends and be a kid again.

"I did overnight camps when I was younger, and I remember going out on the water, going rock climbing. Why not do that with some alcohol," said Shamia Brisco, one of the many who came to camp.

Open to children during the week, Club Getaway has been welcoming adults for nearly 50 years.

"I think people come here for an experience. They want to meet new people. They want to try different things and feel part of a community, even just for a short period of time," said David Schriber, the camp's owner.

It wasn't until recently though that programs doubled as interest spiked. Schriber relates the growing interest to people yearning for a simpler time.

"Things are complicated right now. There is a simplicity that comes here, right? There's sort of a depth in the superficiality of just laughing and meeting people and doing silly, zany things," he said.

The desire to escape comes as 66% of workers, an all-time high, report feeling burnout, along with rising levels of loneliness.

"It's hard to find friends as an adult," Brisco said. "So like, the fact that we can connect as adults still and just like, enjoy each other … without our phones and just being happy, it means a lot."

Adult summer camp tips

From California to Connecticut, the average price is around $800 for a weekend away at an adult summer camp.

If you're interested in booking your own weekend, it's suggested you consider the age range of the other campers.

You'll also want to think about what you want in terms of an experience – whether it's about making connections and having fun or a particular activity.